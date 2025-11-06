Egypt has successfully implemented the largest urban development and infrastructure program in its history over the past decade, with investments exceeding $550 billion, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib said.

At the Egyptian-Kyrgyz Business Forum, El-Khatib highlighted that these investments enabled the state to create a robust production base and an integrated infrastructure to attract investments.

Moreover, they led to a qualitative leap in the transportation, energy, new cities, and water sectors.

El-Khatib noted that major urban development projects, such as the New Administrative Capital (NAC), New Alamein City, and New Al Galala City, have become living examples of sustainable development.

Other than infrastructure, the projects also spanned the energy and water sectors, implementing power and water desalination plants. This strengthened Egypt's ability to meet its development needs and achieve a strategic energy surplus.

The minister affirmed that Egypt managed to transition from a traditional monetary policy to an inflation-targeting system, which fostered price stability and market confidence.

These policies resulted in a drop in the inflation rate from 33.3% in March 2024 to 11.6% in June 2025, with foreign currency reserves increasing from $40 billion to $49 billion during March 2024-May 2025.

Remittances from Egyptians working abroad rose to $36.5 billion in fiscal year 2024/2025, compared to $21.9 billion in the previous year.

