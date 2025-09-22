Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly opened the factory of China’s Hengsheng Textile Technology Company in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, with investments worth $70 million, according to a statement.

Madbouly emphasized that this giant industrial project highlights the confidence of major international companies in the Egyptian economy, affirming the state's success in setting up an attractive investment environment based on the integration of facilities and infrastructure with industrial projects.

He added that the Hengsheng project reinforces Qantara West's position as the largest and most promising regional center for textile industries.

The inauguration represents a qualitative leap in the state's plans to deepen local manufacturing, increase added value, and expand production and the export base, added the prime minister.

It comes within the government’s framework to develop projects that support the competitiveness of the national economy and maximize Egypt's role as an industrial and export center serving regional and global markets.

On his part, Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), said the project contributes to boosting local supply chains and reflects the authority's ongoing efforts to attract major investments in strategic industrial sectors.

During his remarks, Gamal El-Dien noted that the contract for the Hengsheng Textile project was signed in October 2023, and the foundation stone was laid in July 2024.

Spanning a total area of 200,000 square meters, the factory offers around 1,300 direct job opportunities.

The first phase, covering an area of 100,000 square meters, has been completed. Meanwhile, the construction work on the second phase has begun, covering an area of 100,000 square meters, and is expected to commence operations by the end of 2026.

