Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry met on Sunday with state counsellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi on the side-lines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to a statement released by the ministry, Shoukry congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the upcoming 73rd National Day of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China in early October 2022.

The two sides also praised the momentum of bilateral relations and the outstanding follow-up to the results of the strategic dialogue between the two countries in January 2020 in light of the comprehensive strategic partnership that unites them.

The two ministers were also keen to emphasise the importance of advancing areas of cooperation to wider horizons during the coming period, reflecting the specificity and history of relations between the two friendly countries and peoples.

The statement added that the meeting discussed the positions and visions of the two countries on the most important regional and international issues of common interest and the coordination between them in international forums.

Moreover, they agreed to continue consultations to strengthen regional and international peace and security, especially in light of the challenges facing the current international scene from various and interrelated issues such as the Ukrainian-Russian War, the food and energy crises, climate issues, and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).