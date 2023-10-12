Egypt entered a direct deal with a Russian state-backed merchant for eight wheat cargoes this week, Bloomberg reported on October 10th, citing unnamed traders familiar with the matter.

The deal comprises 480,000 tons of wheat, representing roughly 4% of Egypt's annual imports.

The General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), the state-run grain importer, scheduled the shipment of the wheat for November and December.

Egypt’s wheat imports rose 30% year on year (YoY) during the first nine months of 2023.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).