Egypt became one of the Industrialization and Energy Service Company’s (TAQA) key hubs and its gateway for expansion into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, according to an emailed press release.

This came after TAQA’s previous acquisition of Al Mansoori Petroleum Services (AMPS), with the aim of expanding its business in the Egyptian market via 27 Egyptian firms as well as providing oil excavation and exploration solutions.

Founded in Saudi Arabia in 2003, TAQA provides products and solutions to its customers worldwide, with its regional offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

