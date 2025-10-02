Arab Finance: Banque du Caire signed a new strategic partnership agreement with Taly to strengthen Egypt’s digital payments ecosystem, according to a press release.

The collaboration focuses on boosting the field of credit card processing, under which Taly will manage the bank’s credit card processing and operations. This is expected to positively impact the lender’s upcoming services, while improving its offerings.

The alliance aims to bolster security and fraud prevention through advanced technologies, expand the bank’s digital services to meet customers’ evolving needs and enhance the overall user experience.

Mohamed Tharwat, Head of Retail Banking at Banque du Caire, commented: "This agreement reaffirms our strategic vision and leadership in the fields of digital payments, cards, and acquiring services.”

“Investing in strategic partnerships with local technology providers is a fundamental pillar for enhancing financial inclusion and supporting the Egyptian economy by offering secure, scalable, and customer-centric payment solutions,” Tharwat added.

For his part, Tawfik Mahmoud, CEO and Managing Director of Taly, said: " This project leverages state-of-the-art payment processing technologies and robust digital infrastructure. It stands as a living example of the power of collaboration between financial institutions and local fintech companies, directly contributing to Egypt’s national goals for digital transformation and the development of electronic payments."

