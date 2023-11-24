The Egyptian-Bahraini governmental committee announced that both sides agreed on 15 joint cooperation initiatives and 13 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the aim of further enhancing cooperation in various fields, according to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Finance on November 23rd.

This came during the first meeting of the Egyptian-Bahraini governmental committee for trade, economic, scientific, and technological cooperation headed by Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait and his Bahraini counterpart Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

Both sides also agreed to strengthen joint efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation and increase trade exchange opportunities.

They also discussed the establishment of an Egyptian trade center in Bahrain.

