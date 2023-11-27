Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid met with Bahraini Minister of Finance and National Economy Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa to discuss ways of boosting joint cooperation, according to a statement by the Egyptian side.

Elsaid said that the challenges that countries are currently facing require more solidarity and cooperation between Arab countries that possess all the different capabilities and resources.

Al Khalifa added that Egypt has commercial, logistical and tourism opportunities that will affect the movement of the global economy.

