Arab Finance: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of B Investments Holding approved maximizing investment commitments to its subsidiary B Healthcare Investments to EGP 250 million, according to a statement.

The EGX-listed company will not participate in the unit’s upcoming capital increase, which amounts to EGP 387 million.

This aims to allow the new shareholders to subscribe to reach the final ownership structure, in accordance with the provisions of Article No. 43.

Last August, B Healthcare Investments unveiled plans to raise its capital to EGP 1 billion, pending regulatory approvals.

Regarding the group’s financial results, B Investments Holding logged consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders valued at EGP 340.491 million in the first half (H1) of 2025.