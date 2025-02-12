Egypt - Under the patronage of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsy inaugurated the first International Conference on Management 2025 in Cairo. The three-day event brings together representatives from 138 organizations across 81 countries to discuss advancements in social protection and governance.

Morsy emphasized Egypt’s strong commitment to social protection, announcing that the current fiscal year’s budget for social programmes stands at EGP 635bn. This funding supports housing, subsidized goods, healthcare services, and both in-kind and cash assistance programmes.

She highlighted that the Ministry of Social Solidarity oversees the region’s largest conditional cash transfer programme, Takaful and Karama, benefiting 4.7 million families—around 17 million citizens. Notably, women make up 70% of beneficiaries. Over the past decade, the programme has achieved high targeting accuracy through robust digital integration, linking over 25 databases. It has also built one of Egypt’s largest citizen databases, covering 12 million families and nearly 50 million individuals.

Morsy also noted that just weeks ago, the Egyptian Parliament approved the Social Security Law, ensuring fairness and reinforcing the right to social security as a core element of social protection. The law guarantees support for individuals not covered by social insurance, ensuring a dignified life for all citizens.

Aligned with the Egyptian Constitution’s mandate for social justice, the law expands social security coverage and adapts to economic shifts to better support low-income families, people with disabilities, the elderly, and orphans. It promotes conditional assistance, aiming to enhance human capital, foster economic empowerment, and create more opportunities for Egyptian women.

Morsy concluded by underscoring the conference’s role in advancing social protection strategies. She called for collaboration and innovation to build a more inclusive and secure future for all.

