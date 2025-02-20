Egypt’s cabinet has approved a draft presidential decree for an €12 million financing agreement with the European Union (EU) to support the second phase of the National Strategy for Population, as per a statement.

The program aims to curb population growth, enhance reproductive health services, improve family planning initiatives, and strengthen data utilization for population planning.

In addition, the cabinet endorsed an amendment to the International Solar Alliance (ISA) framework agreement, allowing all UN member states to join.

The ISA aims to expand solar energy use, promote future technologies, lower costs, and enhance efficiency to provide affordable and reliable solar power globally.

A draft decree approving a scheduled airline agreement between Egypt and New Zealand was also approved by the Cabinet.

The agreement is expected to enhance cooperation between both countries in air transport and support the growth of international civil aviation.

Additionally, the cabinet approved a financing agreement with South Korea to establish an integrated simulation center for training and capacity building in Egypt.

The South Korean side will rehabilitate existing buildings, equip training halls with simulation technologies, and provide infrastructure support, while Egypt’s Ministry of Local Development will oversee implementation and ensure the necessary resources.

