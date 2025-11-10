Egypt is taking steps toward diversifying its energy mix, aiming for 42 per cent clean electricity by 2030, asserted Minister of Local Development and Acting Minister of Environment Manal Awad.

She highlighted Egypt’s leading projects in solar, wind, and green hydrogen—along with investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, and green ammonia—as key pillars of a low-emission energy future.

This came during Awad's participation in the COP30 Leaders’ Roundtable on Energy Transition in Brazil, chaired by Brazilian President Lula da Silva and attended by heads of state and ministers from several countries.

She stressed that the global energy transition is essential for sustainable development, energy security, and fulfilling commitments under the Paris Agreement.

She noted that Egypt faces challenges, including the high cost of transition, estimated at $250 billion by 2050, and limited access to concessional climate finance, which affects developing countries disproportionately.

Awad called for an equitable and just energy transition, emphasising technology transfer, capacity building, and fair international partnerships to ensure no country is left behind.

The session focused on expanding sustainable fuel use, strengthening grids and storage and addressing energy poverty, highlighting the critical role of the energy sector in global climate action.

Minister Awad reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to ensuring that the energy transition promotes fairness, opportunity and sustainable development for all nations.

