Arab Finance: Egypt's Assay and Weights Administration (AWA) has accredited the country's first X-ray laboratory for gold testing and analysis under the directives of Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk, as per a statement.

Accredited by the Egyptian National Accreditation Council (EGAC) and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC), the laboratory is the first of its kind in Egypt, Africa, and the Middle East.

It specializes in testing and analyzing gold jewelry, determining carats, checking compliance with legal standards, and carrying out calibration and quality control.

It can also analyze sensitive samples that may be damaged by traditional testing methods.

