Arab Finance: Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company logged net profits after tax amounting to EGP 9.344 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, the unaudited financial results showed.

The earnings generated were 31% year-on-year (YoY) lower than EGP 13.478 billion.

Abu Qir Fertilizers recorded sales of EGP 22.915 billion at the end of June 2025, an annual rise of 24% from EGP 18.527 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 31% to EGP 6.32 in FY 2024/2025 from EGP 9.14 a year earlier.