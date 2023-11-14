East Delta Flour Mills’ (EDFM) net profits after tax went up 17% year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 14th.

Net profits after tax came in at EGP 33.852 million in Q1 of the current FY, compared to EGP 28.923 million in the previous FY.

East Delta Flour Mills is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture, processing, warehousing, packaging, import, export, and distribution of different types of grains, grain derivatives, and substitutes. The company also produces such products as bread and pasta.

