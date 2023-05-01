Delta Sugar Company’s net profits after tax and non-controlling interest soared 321% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, the company’s unaudited financial indicators showed on April 30th.

Net profits rose to EGP 323.786 million in the January-March period of this year from EGP 76.818 million in the prior-year period.

As for revenues, the company garnered EGP 773.483 million in Q1 2023, up 29% from EGP 601.312 in the same quarter of last year.

Delta Sugar is an Egypt-based shareholding company that operates in the food processing industry sector.

