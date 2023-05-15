Delta Insurance (DEIN) posted a 60.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit after tax for the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to the consolidated financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 14th.

Consolidated net profit after tax stood at EGP 313.353 million in the nine-month period ended March 31st, compared to EGP 195.106 million in the same period of FY 2021/2022.

Revenues climbed by 34.3% YoY hitting EGP 143.861 million during the July 2022-March 2023 period, compared to EGP 107.148 million in the same period a FY earlier.

Meanwhile, the company’s standalone net profit after tax edged up 42.1% YoY to EGP 132.446 million in the first nine months of FY 2022/2023 from EGP 93.203 million.

Delta Insurance is engaged in the provision of life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services.

The company offers its services through two main segments: Corporate Solution Plans, Individual Protection Plans, and Aman El Safar Plan.

