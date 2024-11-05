Cyprus is prepared to export natural gas to European markets by using Egyptian infrastructure, including sub-sea pipelines and liquefaction plants, Reuters reported, citing Cypriot Energy Minister Giorgos Papanastasiou.

Papanastasiou added that there are also discussions on supplying the Egyptian local market.

In September, it was reported that the Egyptian government, in collaboration with the Cypriot government, was looking to establish a 90-kilometer-long underwater pipeline connecting the Cypriot Aphrodite offshore gas field to the offshore production facilities of Egypt’s Zohr gas field.

