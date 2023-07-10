Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Egypt, has opened its first Carrefour store in Porto Marina, the North Coast, in partnership with A CAPITAL GROUP (ACAP), one of Amer Group’s divisions, according to an emailed press release.

The new store is strategically located in the heart of the North Coast, at Kilometer 110 on the Alexandria-Marsa Matrouh Road.

The opening marks Carrefour and A CAPITAL GROUP’s commitment to delivering unique offers and services to both residents and visitors of the North Coast.

"The partnership further emphasizes our commitment to delivering exceptional and added value by offering new and innovative offerings,” Philippe Peguilhan, Country Manager of Majid Al Futtaim Retail in Egypt, said.

For his part, Nancy Tharwat, CEO and Managing Director of A CAPITAL GROUP, added: “The new Carrefour store inauguration in Porto Marina exemplifies A CAPITAL GROUP’s commitment to undertaking strategic alliances with industry titans across diverse fields, especially leading brands.”

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).