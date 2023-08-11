Digital cameras provider Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) has launched its Canon Contact Centre in Egypt, which started operation on August 10th, an emailed press release revealed.

Being the first of its kind in the North African country, the center aims to promote relations with customers and partners, facilitating access to information about the company’s brands, products, services, and channels.

It can also offer quick query resolutions to customers.

“This ground-breaking initiative eliminates any barriers that might distance the company from its valued customers,” Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa Somesh Adukia commented.

“The cutting-edge contact center redefines customer interaction, seamlessly weaving efficiency into every engagement and facilitating effortless access to a comprehensive repository of information spanning Canon's diverse products, services, and channels,” Strategic Planning Director at CCNA Tushar Vaishnavi said.

