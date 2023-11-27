The Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA) and Canada-based Lotus Gold Corporation have signed gold exploration contracts with investments estimated at about $2.5 million, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources revealed in a statement.

Moreover, Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla followed up on the business development of both AKH Gold and Ebdaa Gold Mine in Egypt.

Egypt is working to localize a sustainable mining industry with modern technologies and advanced laboratories, El-Molla said.

