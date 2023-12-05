Beltone Financial Holding has submitted a request to the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) for the preliminary approval on establishing a company to finance small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as per a statement on December 4th.

The new firm will be set up with an issued and paid-up capital of EGP 250 million.

The yet-to-be-established company will be fully owned by Beltone; directly and indirectly.

