PHOTO
Beltone Financial Holding has submitted a request to the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) for the preliminary approval on establishing a company to finance small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as per a statement on December 4th.
The new firm will be set up with an issued and paid-up capital of EGP 250 million.
The yet-to-be-established company will be fully owned by Beltone; directly and indirectly.
Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).