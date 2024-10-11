Egypt - The Egyptian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) and the Romanian Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism have sealed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to exchange expertise in the field of medium, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) development, as pet a statement.

The signing came on the sidelines of the fourth session of the Egyptian-Romanian Joint Committee for Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation held in Bucharest and chaired by Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat.

The MoU aims to contribute to cementing the economic ties between Egypt and Romania.

During the event, MSMEDA’s CEO Basil Rahmi stressed the agency’s keenness to foster cooperation with Romina by creating new trade, investment, and innovation opportunities.

A special focus was given to the productive sectors, including agriculture, textiles, and technology ones.

