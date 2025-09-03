Arab Finance: Bahraini investments in Egypt hit nearly $450 million in 2024, spread across more than 237 companies operating in diverse sectors, including finance, industry, tourism, services, and real estate, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib said.

On the sidelines of the Egyptian-Bahraini Business Forum in Cairo, El-Khatib indicated that the trade exchange between the two countries reached approximately $35.27 million last year.

Egypt has witnessed a huge transformation in its development journey, ranking first in Africa and ninth globally in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in 2024, the minister noted.

He underlined the state’s plans to build on these achievements by continuing reforms aimed at creating a more attractive environment for business and investment, positioning Egypt among the top 50 countries globally in investment and trade competitiveness indicators within the next two years.

The minister affirmed that Egypt is more prepared than ever to welcome global capital and expertise, given its strategic location and network of free trade agreements that make it a key gateway to vast regional and African markets. This opens up broad prospects for Bahraini investments seeking to expand.

In the same vein, the minister hailed the Bahraini economy due to its advanced expertise in financial services, energy, and specialized industries, which makes the country an ideal partner for enhancing economic integration with Egypt.

Both sides will explore innovative investment projects that enhance trade exchange, promote sustainable development plans, and secure broad opportunities for cooperation in the fields of industry, renewable energy, and the digital economy.

El-Khatib emphasized that joint work between the two countries paves the way to unprecedented investment opportunities for sustainable growth.

He mentioned that the state aims to accelerate the pace of comprehensive development, which includes numerous promising projects, most notably the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) and the New Administrative Capital (NAC), in addition to the massive infrastructure projects currently under implementation.

The forum was attended by Noor bint Ali AlKhulaifi, Bahrain Minister of Sustainable Development, Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Bahraini Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Ahmed Kouchouk, Egyptian Minister of Finance, along with several business leaders, business owners, and investors.