The Bahraini GFH Financial Group is in talks to acquire an Egyptian educational group, GFH Capital’s CEO Razi Al Murbati told Asharq Business.

The Bahraini firm is looking forward to investing in the Egyptian healthcare, logistics, and education sectors, Al Murbati said.

The company is executing its acquisition deals in the education sector via its Britus Education platform.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).