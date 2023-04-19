Arab Dairy Products Co. Arab Dairy’s (Panda) ordinary general meeting (OGM) has approved increasing the firm’s issued and paid-up capital via rights issue, according to a filing on April 18th.

Thus, the capital will be raised to EGP 500 million from EGP 290 million by EGP 210 million distributed over 210 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 1 per share.

Panda is an Egypt-based company engaged in the dairy industry. The company exports its products to Middle Eastern countries, such as Lebanon, Jordan, Libya, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.

