Al Khair River for Development Agricultural Investment and Environmental Services (KRDI) registered 43.86% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 31st.

The company achieved net profits attributable to the parent company amounting to EGP 3.444 million during the January-March period of this year, up from EGP 2.394 million in the first three months of 2022.

Operating revenues hit EGP 27.813 million during Q1 2023, compared to EGP 19.973 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

It is worth mentioning that Al Khair River posted a 53.74% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit after tax for Q1 of 2023.

Al Khair River is an EGX-listed company since December 29th 2021 that operates in a number of major sectors, including land reclamation, provision of equipment and facilities to lands, and planting reclaimed lands using modern irrigation methods, in addition to livestock and poultry farming.

