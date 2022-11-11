Arabia Investments Holding (AIH) logged a 22.12% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated attributable to the parent company during the first nine months of 2022, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 10th.

The company’s consolidated excluding minority interest went down to EGP 43.811 million in the nine months ended September 30th from EGP 56.255 million in the same period a year earlier.

Operating revenue shrank to EGP 899.655 million in January-September from EGP 1.208 billion in the year-ago period.

Furthermore, the company recorded a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 32.639 million in the period from January 1st to September 30th, compared to a net loss of EGP 5.615 million in the same period last year.

AIH, formerly Arabia Investments Development Financial Investments Holding Company, is an Egypt-based company that invests in fields such as power, building materials, automotive, and oil and gas.

The company focuses on diversified development, offering infrastructure, construction, and industrial solutions.

