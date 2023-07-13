500 Global, one of the world’s most active multi-stage venture capital firms, and the Egyptian Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), have announced the launch of the first batch of the 500 Global Scale Up programme in Egypt. The programme is designed to provide strategies and experimentation methodologies to accelerate growth for pre-Series A startups in Egypt.

“As one of the most vibrant technology markets in the Middle East and Africa, we believe that Egypt is rich in promising founders,” said Amal Enan, Partner at 500 Global. “We aim to provide the best-in-class resources, support, and tools to help startups flourish locally and grow globally.”

The 500 Global Scale Up Programme in Egypt is a seven-week hybrid programme designed to empower startups in Egypt at the Pre-Series A or Series A stages. The curriculum and activities use proven strategies to amplify market presence and scale businesses through personalized mentorship, growth-focused customer-expansion frameworks, and ways to streamline operations. Access will also be provided to 500 Global’s exclusive network of partners, stakeholders, and other ecosystem participants.

In 2022, 500 Global and ITIDA teamed up to offer a range of programmes with the strategic aim of boosting the country’s evolving startup ecosystem. These programmes were designed to provide local startups and innovators with local and global opportunities through 500 Global’s programming, such as bootcamps for companies at the early stage, the Scale Up programme for Pre-Series A startups and beyond, as well as bootcamps for accelerator managers, curated events, and strategic partnerships.

“Programmes like Scale Up and others are important to accelerating the growth of the local startup ecosystem and boosting innovation-based entrepreneurship,” said Hossam Othman, ITIDA Vice President. “By bringing together key global players, including experts, ecosystem players, stakeholders, and mentors, with high-potential founders and innovators, we’re creating a vibrant startup community that helps propel our economy and its citizens forward.”

On a weekly basis throughout the seven weeks of the Scale Up programme, founders will have the opportunity to gain knowledge through a structured curriculum including intensive growth techniques and fundraising-focused materials. In addition, they will collaborate with dedicated mentors who will help them generate actionable tools and solutions to be applied immediately in addressing their business challenges. Batch companies will also receive one year of complimentary access to office space at Creativa Hub, Giza, for use during and after the programme.

The application process for the 500 Global Scale Up Programme in Egypt is now open. To apply, please visit the 500 Global website.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).