ENVIRONMENT

150 dead as storm floods hit east Libya

Images filmed by residents of the Libyan disaster area showed massive mudslides, collapsed buildings and entire neighbourhoods submerged under muddy water

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 12, 2023
LIBYAENVIRONMENT
At least 150 people were killed when freak floods hit eastern Libya, officials said yesterday, after storm “Daniel” swept the Mediterranean, its torrential rains earlier lashing Turkiye, Bulgaria and Greece.
Images filmed by residents of the Libyan disaster area showed massive mudslides, collapsed buildings and entire neighbourhoods submerged under muddy water.
Speaking on Libyan network Almasar, Oussama Hamad, prime minister of the east-based government, reported “more than 2,000 dead and thousands missing” in the city of Derna alone, but no medical sources or emergency services have confirmed such figures.
While media outlets in eastern Libya have largely picked up on Hamad’s remarks, separate tolls reported from various areas add up to far lower figures.
Mohamed Massoud, a spokesman for Hamad’s Benghazi-based administration, said earlier that “at least 150 people were killed as a result of flooding and torrential rains left by storm Daniel in Derna, Jabal al-Akhdar region and the suburbs of Al-Marj”.
“This is besides the massive material damage that struck public and private properties,” he said.
Hundreds of residents were still believed to be trapped in difficult-to-reach areas as rescuers, backed by the army, were trying to come to their aid.
East Libyan authorities had “lost contact with nine soldiers during rescue operations”, Massoud said.
He said Hamad and the head of a rescue committee as well as other ministers had travelled to Derna to evaluate the extent of the damage.
Experts have described storm Daniel — which killed at least 27 people when it struck parts of Greece, Turkiye and Bulgaria in recent days — as “extreme in terms of the amount of water falling in a space of 24 hours”.
Hamad’s government — which in war-battered Libya rivals a UN-brokered, internationally recognised transitional administration in Tripoli — yesterday declared Derna a “disaster area”.
Libya’s western government under Abdelhamid Dbeibah, during an extraordinary ministerial meeting broadcast live on television, announced three days of national mourning and emphasised “the unity of all Libyans” in the face of the disaster.
The National Petroleum Company, whose main oilfields and terminals are in eastern Libya, declared “a state of maximum alert” and suspended flights between production sites where activity was drastically reduced.
SECURITY

Quarter of Libyan city wiped out by burst dam, 1,000 bodies recovered so far

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate Chamber achieves new gains for local market: Egypt

TRADE

India welcomes Egypt’s BRICS membership: Boosting trade, investment, and access to strategic commodities

SUSTAINABILITY

Sustainability, digital transformation at the heart of our strategy: Heidelberg Materials Egypt

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Banks in Egypt improve accessibility for people with disabilities

TECHNOLOGY

Egypt’s ICT Minister visits US to boost cooperation, investment

TRADE

Food industry sector boosts Egypt’s exports by 10.5% in 7 months

ENERGY

Egypt, Netherlands discuss water cooperation, climate adaptation

1

Death toll in Libya flooding could reach thousands - IFRC official

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: With COP28 looming, is it time to rein in private jets?

WEALTH

Value of real assets in Saudi Arabia to reach $3.6trln in 2027 – report

WEALTH

UAE’s financial wealth set to reach $1.3trln by 2027 - BCG

ECONOMY

Saudi national funds pumped in $3.8bln to stimulate economy

IPO

SAL Saudi Logistics to offer 30% stake in public offering

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

