The Egypt Expo and Convention Authority (EECA) showcased an Egyptian pavilion at the 24th edition of the Xiamen Stone Fair. This event is taking place in Xiamen, China, from 16 to 19 March.

Featuring 14 specialized companies, the Egyptian pavilion represents the nation’s commitment, through the EECA and relevant authorities, to strengthen its international market presence and expand export opportunities for its marble and granite sectors.

EECA’s Chairperson, Sherif Al Mawardy, highlighted that the Egyptian pavilion is among the largest official international participants. Spanning 502 square meters in Exhibition Hall A5, it boasts a distinctive Egyptian-themed decor.

Regarded as a pivotal event for the marble and granite industry, the Xiamen Stone Fair serves as a key networking hub for a vast array of investors, exporters, and importers.

Hosted by the Xiamen International Conference & Exhibition Center, the expo is an annual fixture renowned for its capacity to accommodate events of this magnitude.

The exhibition’s focal points include the presentation of the latest stone products and innovations, alongside creative design applications for stone in both architecture and interior design.

With participation from over 2,000 brands across 57 countries and regions, the fair attracts upwards of 150,000 global visitors. It spans an impressive area of 180,000 square meters.

