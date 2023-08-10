KUWAIT CITY: A senior specialist in the Department of Receiving Financial Disclosure Receipts at the Public Authority for Anti-Corruption (Nazaha), Sarah Al-Ghamlas, said 34,678 financial disclosure statements were received until July 31, 2023, accounting for a total of 99.5 percent of the declarations,” noting that “from among the declarations that were submitted to Nazaha include 17,494 first time declarations after assuming the job covered by the provisions of financial disclosures, while the Authority received 11,522 updates for the past 3 years, and 5662 final declarations covered by the provisions of financial disclosure law, reports Al-Rai daily.

Al-Ghamlas stressed on the “authority’s keenness to establish the principle of transparency and integrity in economic and administrative transactions, and to work to combat corruption and prevent its risks and effects, and to strengthen the protection of state agencies from financial and administrative corruption,” pointing to “the importance of financial disclosure and its primary role in prevention” from financial corruption, protecting public funds, and strengthening oversight over everyone who assumes a public office. On the occasion of the start of the second update period for the financial disclosure statements, starting from the beginning of this month, Al-Ghamlas urged the creditors to inquire about the start of their legal deadlines for submitting the financial disclosure declaration through the government “Sahel” platform to avoid delays beyond the legal deadlines allowed for them.

She pointed out, “The need to fill out the declaration forms, before coming to the authority’s headquarters to hand in the financial disclosure statement, as all the required forms are available on the authority’s official website www. nazaha.gov.kw,” stressing that “the authority continues to carry out the work of receiving financial disclosure statements.” The financial disclosure statement is submitted in three stages, starting with submitting the first declaration within 60 days of assuming the position, and the declaration is updated within 60 days from the end of every 3 years as long as the subject remains in his position, and finally the final declaration is submitted within 90 days of leaving the position. In the event of delay or failure to submit a financial disclosure statement within its due date, he shall be punished with the penalties set forth in the law, and the violation file shall be referred to the competent examination committee to verify the elements of his financial disclosure