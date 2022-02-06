RIYADH: Morocco announced its support for the Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh on Sunday.

“By royal instruction, Morocco announces its support for Saudi Arabia’s candidacy file to host Expo 2030 in the city of Riyadh,” the country’s foreign ministry said on Twitter.

Earlier, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita spoke to his Saudi counterpart.

During the telephone call, Prince Faisal bin Farhan thanked Bourita for Morocco's support for the Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.

They also discussed regional and international developments of common interest.