DUBAI- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with the Prime Minister of Mozambique Carlos Agostinho do Ros?rio at the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

During the meeting, His Highness highlighted the strong bilateral relations between the two nations and their shared desire to continue enhancing cooperation across various vital fields.

The two leaders explored new avenues for cooperation across key sectors, especially investment, to serve the development goals of both countries.

The Prime Minister of Mozambique emphasised the deep ties between the UAE and his country and thanked H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the warm welcome and hospitality.

He also highlighted the strong relationship between the leadership of both countries and their keenness to take bilateral relations to greater heights.

Mozambique’s Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Ros?rio commended the exceptional organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, which is being held for the first time in Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. The mega event brings together people from across the world to discuss ways to create a more prosperous future for humanity, he said.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.

