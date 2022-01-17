ABU DHABI: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today made a phone call with President of the Republic of South Korea Moon Jae-in.

His Highness welcomed the visit of the Korean President to the UAE, expressing satisfaction with the distinguished level of relations between the two friendly countries and their peoples.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing economic, trade and cultural cooperation and the strategic partnership binding the two nations and affirmed their keenness to continue deepening these distinguished strategic ties.

They also reviewed regional and international developments and exchanged views on a number of issues of interest.

The conversation touched on the now-running Expo 2020 Dubai and its importance to the UAE in particular and the region in general in terms of benefitting from the latest technological innovations and sustainable solutions to improving living standards across the world. The two sides also highlighted the role of the ongoing Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in promoting sustainable development-related efforts and addressing climate change.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed valued the speech delivered by the Korean President at the inauguration of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, stressing the importance of making more efforts to promote sustainable economic development and innovation for the higher good of humanity at large.

