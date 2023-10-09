AMMAN — Minister or Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud and Australian Ambassador Bernard Lynch on Sunday discussed strategic projects beneficial for Jordan's water sector. Abu Soud said that despite the Kingdom's tireless efforts to improve its water resources, the challenges of climate change, population growth and hosting refugees have exacerbated the gap between water demand and supply, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister expressed his appreciation for Australia's ongoing efforts to establish collaboration with Jordan in the areas of water and sanitation. He spoke of hopes for an increase in Australian aid for renewable energy initiatives in this sector. Lynch expressed appreciation for the ministry's humanitarian endeavours towards refugees in Jordan, which have successfully dealt with water scarcity despite limited resources, and stressed Australia's commitment to assisting Jordan's water sector in combating challenges posed by climate change.

