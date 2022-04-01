AMMAN — The Senate on Thursday endorsed the elections draft law as referred from the Lower House.

The draft law redraws electoral districts as local and general with 138 seats, 97 of which are for local constituencies distributed over 18 constituencies, and 41 seats for the general list allocated for political parties and partisan alliances.

Under the bill, political parties will witness a gradual increase in seats in the upcoming Lower House, starting from a percentage ranging between 30 to 50 per cent, until reaching 65 per cent during the next 10 years, under a course that is in parallel with economic and administrative reforms, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the Upper House session, held in the presence of Cabinet members, Acting Senate President Samir Rifai said that the elections bill is the latest law of a pack aimed at updating the political system mentioned in the recommendations of the Royal Committee to Modernise the Political System.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

