AMMAN — Experts predict a 30 per cent surge in the local olive oil production compared with the previous year’s harvest.

This increase is particularly significant in Jordan, where the olive industry thrives, with over 10 million olive trees and 150 olive mills.

“Olive oil production is forecast to reach 30,000 tonnes... last year’s production was around 23,000 tonnes,” Olive Oil Producer and Mill Owner Syndicate Spokesperson Mahmoud Al Omari told The Jordan Times.

Approximately80 per cent of olive production is turned into oil, and 20 per cent is pickled, he said. Additionally, he pointed out that Jordan’s annual per capita consumption of olive oil stands at 2 kilogrammes, which is a “relatively small figure” for a country that produces olive oil.

Omari said that the price of a 16kg tin of olive oil is expected to be approximately JD90. Highlighting that global olive oil prices are currently on the rise.

Providing a detailed perspective on the season, Omari noted that “the olive harvest season is a key economic and social event, particularly in rural areas where every person who is involved whether in picking or delivering the product benefits”.

He added that around 200,000 people are involved in the olive harvest season.

There are additional job opportunities in related support sectors, he noted.

