AMMAN — The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Ministry of Agriculture launched on Sunday the “Enhancement of the efficient response of the decentralised agricultural departments in Jordan “project to boost the quality of the service provision as a part of the quality management of the agricultural sector in Jordan and improve the efficient response and service provision of the agricultural departments”.

As per the agreement, FAO conducted an inception workshop to acquaint stakeholders and project partners with the scope and outlines of the project, in addition to covering the implementation strategy and work plan.

The workshop was held under the patronage of Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hnaifat, in the presence of representative from the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Environment and a group of selected stakeholders and government partners, according to a FAO statement to The Jordan Times.

Hnaifat stressed that “achieving the implementation of projects and activities that serve the agricultural sector requires a business environment that is commensurate with the ambition to develop the agricultural sector and serve farmers at the level we aspire to, and in conjunction with the rapid development in public life”.

The project aims at strengthening the infrastructure of service provision to the service recipients in the decentralised agricultural departments and ensures customer satisfaction, where a comprehensive capacity building programme will be conducted to the veterinaries, paravets, extensionists, agricultural engineers and staff of the agriculture ministry, who deal directly with farmers and service recipients, according to the statement.

FAO Representative in Jordan Nabil Assaf, said, “The project is fully aligned with the Ministry of Agriculture’s directions to improve service delivery levels. It will also enhance its capacity to effectively respond to the needs of service recipients by implementing a comprehensive capacity building programme for public-facing employees and strengthening the infrastructure that will help them deliver the service to the fullest extent.”

This project is fully funded by FAO, and activities will conclude in October 2025, the statement said.

