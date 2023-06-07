AMMAN — The Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Business Development Centre, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with German Savings Banks Association for International Cooperation to implement the "Farmers Business Simulation" training programme.

This initiative aims to train around 300 young farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs across the Kingdom.

The program will be tailored to meet the sector's needs, focusing on skill development. Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat, emphasised the ministry's keenness to enhance the sector, while also promoting cooperative associations as business incubators, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

