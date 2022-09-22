AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday held talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on means to expand cooperation in various fields and build on bilateral agreements.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, King Abdullah reaffirmed the importance of continuing trilateral cooperation between Jordan, Greece and Cyprus, in service of the three countries and their peoples, and in service of development in the region, according to a Royal Court statement.

Discussions also covered the need to step up coordination and consultation on issues of mutual concern, especially efforts to bolster global food security and mitigate the impact of the crisis in Ukraine and climate change.

Turning to regional and international developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, His Majesty underscored that stability in the Middle East cannot be achieved without reaching just and comprehensive peace, based on the two-state solution.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.

