AMMAN- The Kingdom’s trade balance deficit with the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) increased by 1.39 per cent to some JD2.075 billion in 2021, compared with JD867 million in 2020, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the DoS said that the national exports to GAFTA countries last year rose by 12.6 per cent to JD2.268 billion, compared with JD2.014 billion in 2020.

The national imports also surged during 2021 by 50.7 per cent to JD4.343 billion, compared with JD2.881 billion in 2020, the DoS added.

According to the DoS, Saudi Arabia topped the list of Jordanian exports to GAFTA countries in 2021 with JD733 million.

Saudi Arabia also came first on the list of the Kingdom’s imports, where Jordan imported about JD2.282 billion worth of goods from Saudi Arabia in 2021, making trade balance deficit between the two kingdoms stand at JD1.549 billion.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

