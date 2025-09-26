AMMAN — The Department of Statistics (DoS) has reported a decline in Jordan’s imports of crude oil, petroleum products, and mineral oils between the start of 2025 until the end of July, compared with the same period last year.

According to the DoS foreign trade report, monitored by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the value of the Kingdom’s imports of crude oil and petroleum products reached JD1.492 billion by the end of July 2025, compared with JD1.582 billion during the same period in 2024, reflecting a 5.7 per cent decrease.

This represents a JD90 million reduction in the oil bill compared with the same period last year, DoS said, noting that statistical data indicated that the lower oil bill directly contributed to curbing the overall rise in Jordan’s total imports.

By product category, mineral fuels and oils accounted for the largest share at JD534 million, followed by crude oil at JD392 million. Gasoline imports totalled around JD238 million, diesel at JD300 million, lubricating oils at JD24 million, and kerosene at approximately JD4 million.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

