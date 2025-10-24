AMMAN — Jordan’s imports of crude oil and its derivatives dropped by 3.2 per cent during the first eight months of 2025, according to foreign trade data released by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The figures showed that the Kingdom’s imports of crude oil and petroleum derivatives amounted to JD1.755 billion by the end of August, compared with JD1.813 billion during the same period last year, a decline of JD58 million, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The drop in the oil bill helped limit the overall increase in the Kingdom’s imports, as oil remains Jordan’s top import item.

Fuel and mineral oils topped the list of imported petroleum derivatives, amounting to JD603 million, followed by crude oil at JD497 million.

Imports of gasoline reached JD270 million, diesel JD353 million, lubricants JD28 million and kerosene around JD4 million.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

