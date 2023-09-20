AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday met World Bank Group President Ajay Banga in New York and discussed means of enhancing economic and development cooperation.

Attended by Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Hussein and Prince Hashem, the meeting covered Jordan’s economic and public sector modernisation efforts, with King Abdullah expressing appreciation for the World Bank’s support to priorities in these two tracks, according to a Royal Court statement.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, also addressed the impact of the refugee crisis and climate change on Jordan’s development efforts, as well as the need to step up the international community’s support for projects that serve refugees and host communities, and alleviate the impact of the climate crisis.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Jordan’s Ambassador to the United States Dina Kawar attended the meeting.

