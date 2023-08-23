AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday called for capitalising on the vast potential of Ajloun Governorate in tourism and agriculture.

At a meeting with a number of local community leaders in Ajloun attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, King Abdullah said the cable car project is a good starting point to enhance the tourism product, calling for connecting the project to other tourism attractions in the governorate, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty highlighted the importance of the government’s masterplan for Ajloun.

Turning to political affairs, the King reaffirmed commitment to implementing the political, economic, and administrative modernisation tracks, in order to achieve comprehensive development and to improve the quality of services.

Discussing regional developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, His Majesty reiterated Jordan’s role in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Jordan’s position in supporting the Palestinians is clear, the King said, noting that supporting Palestine and Jerusalem is “a duty for all of us”.

Attendees stressed their support for His Majesty’s positions on local, regional and international issues, and gave suggestions for the implementation of the masterplan in various fields, including development, tourism, agriculture, health and productive projects.

For his part, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said the government briefed the King and the Crown Prince on the masterplan for Ajloun, which capitalises on the governorate’s potential, mainly in agriculture and tourism.

The 20-year plan includes 120 projects, some of which have already been completed like the cable car project, while others are in progress or under study, the prime minister said, noting that the government will engage the local community in implementation.

Meanwhile, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi said projects that were implemented in Ajloun as part of Royal initiatives have so far exceeded JD11 million in value, covering education, training, youth empowerment, social development, tourism, public services, and supporting productive and agricultural projects.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Adviser to His Majesty for Tribal Affairs Atef Hajaya, Interior Minister Mazen Farraya, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah and Ajloun Governor Qablan Sharif attended the meeting.

