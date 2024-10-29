AMMAN — The 16th Annual Pomegranate and Rural Products Festival has highlighted the vital role of women in the production, development, and marketing of local goods, with significant female participation in the event.

Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat said that the ministry is implementing various initiatives and activities to support the agricultural sector, in alignment with the Royal vision, which emphasises national food security priorities

Organised by the Irbid Directorate of Agriculture in cooperation with the Farmers Union of Irbid, the festival serves as a marketing platform for pomegranate farmers, cooperatives, and family businesses.

In a statement to The Jordan Times, Hneifat said “The festival contributes to boosting the national economy and advancing the National Plan for Sustainable Agricultural Development."

The minister also noted that the event witnessed "significant participation of rural women, who made up 70 per cent of the exhibitors."

Hneifat also stressed the festival's alignment with food security objectives and food safety initiatives, as well as its role in promoting agricultural development plans.

One of the participants, Um Tahseen, said: "This festival provides us, as rural women, with a platform to showcase our hard work. It's not just about selling products, but also about demonstrating the value of what we produce."

She added that participating in the festival has increased her income and support, motivating her to continue growing.

The three-day event, held at Arbella Mall in Irbid, features a variety of pomegranates and related products, homemade food items, and artisanal crafts, with contributions from 300 farmers.

