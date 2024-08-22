AMMAN — Wadi Rum has witnessed a 70 per cent decline in both international and local visitors during the first half of 2024, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The ministry reported that out of the 94,385 tourists who visited Wadi Rum in the first six months of the year, around 25,000 were Jordanians and 69,000 were international visitors.

Omar Bedwan, an employee at a family-owned camp in Wadi Rum, told The Jordan Times that occupancy rates have dropped by at least 50 per cent over the past four months.

"Summer visits to Wadi Rum have become nearly impossible for many tourists due to the high temperatures," Bedwan said. "However, many camps and facilities now offer indoor options for a variety of activities, as well as shaded tours that provide a more comfortable experience," he added.

The Central Bank of Jordan reported a 4.9 per cent drop in tourism income during the first half of 2024 compared with the same period last year.

Ismail Hussein, co-owner of another camp in Wadi Rum, said that increasing summer night tours, hosting cultural and musical festivals, and diversifying activities could help attract more visitors.

"Targeted marketing and the effective use of social media platforms are crucial during this period to create appealing tourism experiences for summer tourists," Hussein concluded.

