AMMAN — Jordan Phosphate Mines Company achieved a total profit before tax of JD490.4 million, and a net profit after tax of 316.6 million by the end of the third quarter of this year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported

During the third quarter of this year alone, the company achieved a total profit before tax of about JD182 million, and a net profit after tax of 114.7 million, an increase of nearly 4 per cent compared to the third quarter of last year.

The consolidated data showed that the group's net sales by the end of the third quarter of this year amounted to JD857.8 million.

