AMMAN — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Monday met Gen. Michael Kurilla, the Commander of the US Central Command, along with a US military delegation led by Gen. Charles Brad Cooper. Talks focused on military cooperation and coordination to benefit the armed forces of both nations, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

